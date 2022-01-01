The Grill
KNEAD Hospitality + Design
Chef Roberto Santibañez presents a new American menu focused on Woodfired cooking, with an emphasis on steak, seafood and vegetarian fare. His Mexican roots and French training lend an inspired touch to the American table.
STEAKS
99 Market Square SW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
