Chef Roberto Santibañez presents a new American menu focused on Woodfired cooking, with an emphasis on steak, seafood and vegetarian fare. His Mexican roots and French training lend an inspired touch to the American table.

STEAKS

99 Market Square SW

Popular Items

Half Chicken$21.00
22 oz
Spiced Creamed Spinach
crispy shallots / calabrian chile
King Salmon$28.00
7 oz
Cajun Branzino$39.00
32 oz
Royal Deviled Eggs$2.00
duck liver mousse / caviar (sold by the each)
BBQ Pork Ribs$29.00
Grilled Kale & Risotto Stuffed Baby Chicken
Herbed Fries
rosemary / thyme / tarragon
The Grill Burger$20.00
brioche bun / cheddar / onion jam / bacon / dried tomato / aioli / herbed fries
Chopped Salad$18.00
avocado / dubliner cheddar / golden raisins / pecans / asian pear / tomato / roasted peppers / red wine vinaigrette
Reservations
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
