The Grill at 1450

1450 Sarno Road • $$

Sweet Potato Tots$5.00
Coconut Shrimp$12.95
Butterflied shrimp battered and dusted in coconut flakes. Crispy, simple & delicious served with orange chili sauce.
Fries$4.00
Bacon Jam Sliders$11.95
Crispy pork belly topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon jam, bacon & BBQ all tightly placed in between tiny buns.
Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese$13.95
Traditional macaroni with our creamy cheese sauce baked with cheese. Smothered with crispy buffalo chicken, bleu cheese & green onion.
Delivery
1450 Sarno Road

Melbourne FL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
