Go
Toast

The Grill At Meadowcreek

Come in and enjoy!

1400 Pen Park Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1400 Pen Park Road

Charlottesville VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd

No reviews yet

In 2001, Sticks began with a simple mission of bringing good
food to good people. A kebob shop at heart, our seasons are ruled by the
grill for year round summer flavor that brings the outdoors in. Our
flame-grilled meats, fresh veggies, and signature sides are handmade
each day from scratch—our promise to you.

The Piedmont Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Locally owned restaurant and bar focused on serving simple American fare, in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. We are currently offering carryout, curbside and dine-in service.

Multiverse Kitchens

No reviews yet

Multiverse Kitchens is a digital food hall that's home to eight different restaurants: Fowl Mouthed Chicken, Firebox, Brookville Biscuit + Brunch Company, Keevil Tea Room, Smashing Salads, Toad in the Hole, Toasties, and Long Strange Chip. Order curbside pick-up or delivery from one or all of our restaurants—all on one convenient online platform.

Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Maharaja fine Indian cuisine, hope you had a pleasant meal.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston