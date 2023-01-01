Go
Main picView gallery

The Grill on Market Street - ---134 Market street

Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

---134 Market street

Colchester, IL 62326

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

---134 Market street, Colchester IL 62326

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sports Corner - Macomb - 124 North Randolph Street
orange starNo Reviews
124 North Randolph Street Macomb, IL 61455
View restaurantnext
Jerseys - 109 E Jefferson
orange starNo Reviews
109 E Jefferson Camp Point, IL 62320
View restaurantnext
Good
orange star4.9 • 272
423 north 3rd st Burlington, IA 52601
View restaurantnext
V.O.'s - 500 Jefferson Street
orange starNo Reviews
500 Jefferson Street Burlington, IA 52601
View restaurantnext
The Som
orange starNo Reviews
863 Jefferson Burlington, IA 52601
View restaurantnext
Queso's Mexican Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
321 N Roosevelt Ave Burlington, IA 52601
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Colchester

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Grill on Market Street - ---134 Market street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston