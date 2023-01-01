The Grill on Market Street - ---134 Market street
Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
---134 Market street, Colchester IL 62326
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sports Corner - Macomb - 124 North Randolph Street
No Reviews
124 North Randolph Street Macomb, IL 61455
View restaurant