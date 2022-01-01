Go
The Grilled Oyster Co.

A neighborhood favorite specializing in fresh oysters, local seafood & lobster. Inviting dining room, full bar & patio seating year round. Come visit soon!

200 Main Street

Popular Items

Roasted Beet$10.00
Grilled Oys Trio$15.00
Single Crab Cake$28.00
Cream of Crab$13.00
Crab Cake Sand$28.00
Cioppino$27.00
Lobster Pasta$27.00
Crab Hush Puppies$14.00
PEI Mussels$18.00
Hand Cut Fries$5.00
200 Main Street

Gaithersburg MD

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
