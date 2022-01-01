Go
The Grind Cafe

Come in and enjoy! Breakfast & lunch

783 haight street

Popular Items

House Blend
2. Cream Cheese$3.95
choice of plain, sun-dried tomato, pesto garlic, smoked salmon, veggie, or honey date
Grind Combo$16.95
2 eggs any style, french toast or pancakes, choice of ham, bacon or sausage. substitute for vegetarian sausage
Breakfast Sandwich$14.95
two eggs any style, choice of cheese, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon on choice of toast, english muffin, or croissant.
6. Lox, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion & Capers$10.95
Iced Coffee
Latte
Veggie Delight$11.95
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, avocado, egg, kidney & garbanzo beans
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado, salsa, sour cream, & choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo
Iced Tea
Location

783 haight street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

