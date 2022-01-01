Go
The Grind Burger Bar

Great neighborhood burger joint with 16 beers on draft, great selection of wine and full bar! Come in and enjoy a chargrilled burger or order online! Gluten Free and Veggie options available

7500 Stacy Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#TRUFFLE THICK CUT FRIES$8.00
Thick cut french fries tossed in truffle oil, kosher salt & topped with parsley and grated Romano cheese
#SMALL SHOESTRING FRIES$3.50
Side of shoestring fries-
#SHROOM & SWISS$10.50
Beef patty served on a Kaiser bun w/ baby Greens, Swiss cheese, Sauteed Mushroom & Onions and Black Garlic Aioli.
#BLACKENED THICK CUT FRIES$7.00
Thick cut french fries, tossed in Cajun seasoning
#LARGE SHOESTRING FRIES$5.25
Basket crispy shoestring fries
#SMALL SWEET FRIES$3.50
Crispy sweet potato fries
#SHORT STACK SMASH$9.50
Old school bun, (2) 3.5oz smash patties, (2) slices American cheese, LTO, dill pickle slices & fancy sauce.
#IF YOU BUILD IT BEEF$9.00
Customize your own BEEF burger with bun, protein, cheese, topping & sauce options
#THE OG$9.50
Beef Burger served on a Kaiser bun w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and fancy sauce
#THE GRIND$10.00
Beef patty served on a Kaiser bun w/ aged Cheddar cheese, onion marmalade, greens and black garlic aioli.
Location

7500 Stacy Road

McKinney TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:29 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:29 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:29 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

