The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar

112 Lovelace St

Popular Items

Spicy Buffalo Wings$9.99
8 drummies and flappers. Always fresh, never frozen, breaded in house & fried to crispy, golden perfection. Comes with house made Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Freedom Fries$7.99
Our fresh cut fries smothered with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese fondue, freedom fries.
Caramel Apple Sucker$8.49
French Fries$2.99
Liberty Fries$7.99
Philly. Cheesesteak. Fries. Mounds of steak, cheese, peppers and onions. Why wasn’t this a thing already?
Pickle Fries$6.99
Breaded and fried pickles sticks served with our buffalo ranch dressing
Patty Melt On Rye$10.99
In the 1940s, blue-collar Americans would eat these at the local diner after their daily grind. Grilled rye bread, slathered with Russian dressing, melted heaps of Swiss cheese and caramelized onions on top of our fresh, never frozen prime grind burger.
Luther$11.99
This burger is like a dream that somehow came true. Our fresh, never frozen prime grind burger with cheddar cheese fondue, bacon, and a slice of real cheddar cheese between two warm grilled glazed donuts. One bite and you’ll be hearing Mr. Vandross sweet love songs.
Honey Gold Wings$9.99
8 drummies and flappers. Always fresh, never frozen, breaded in house & fried to crispy, golden perfection. Comes with house made Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwhich$9.99
Crispy, fried chicken fillet with a slurry of sweet and spicy seasonings, topped with crispy pickles and our house made slaw, y’all. Includes a heaping portion of our hand cut fries.
Location

Martin TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sammie's

Sammies serves sandwiches, salads, pitas, and wraps. We also serve stuffed potatoes called "spuds" as well as mac and cheese, loaded potato salad, chips and other sides. We also have a different "Sammie" of the month every month which are usually something special and unusual!

Opera House Restaurant

A full service fine dining restaurant with an unique atmosphere located in a 19th century Opera House. Full Bar with a great selection of drinks. Private dining available.

Martin's Coffee and Bakery

Vantage Coffee Roasters

We see coffee people!

