Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Grind Coffee House

Open today 5:00 AM - 2:00 AM

553 Reviews

$

4603 John Garry Drive

Columbia, MO 65203

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

MOCHA
EVERYTHING$1.99
QUAD ESPRESSO$2.90
FLAVORED LATTE
LARGE CARAMEL MACCHIATO$5.10
FLAVORED MOCHA
COLD BREW
CHAI
LATTE
SM SMOOTHIE$4.99
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am

Website

Location

4603 John Garry Drive, Columbia MO 65203

Directions

