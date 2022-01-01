Go
Toast

The Grocery Brewpub

Come in and enjoy!

2823 Central Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (167 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards

Location

2823 Central Ave

Birmingham AL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Homewood Gourmet

No reviews yet

Thank you for your Business!

Ashley Mac's

No reviews yet

Ashley Mac’s is committed to providing quality home-style food and excellent customer service.

Meals by Misty - Homewood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soho Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston