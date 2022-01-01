Go
Toast

The Grocery OHC

Cafe + Grocery + Ready to Eat Meals
Order online for quick curbside pick up. Weekly Prepared Meal Menu includes fresh pasta, Salmon and more!

2600 Detroit Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avocado - per each$1.99
Egg Cheese + Meat Wrap$8.00
Biscuit Sandwich$7.00
Strawberry Smoothie$8.00
Mini Baguette$2.50
"A" Typical Turkey$9.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Shaved Ham$10.00
BLTA$11.00
See full menu

Location

2600 Detroit Avenue

Cleveland OH

Sunday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cleveland Vegan Club - Ohio City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NHB - Ohio City

No reviews yet

Scratch made brewpub menu, located in the heart of historical Ohio City Cleveland. Specializing in craft beer, good eats and great times! Can't wait to see you soon

West Bank Golf Club

No reviews yet

Where the course meets the clubhouse.

Jukebox

No reviews yet

We're back! Patio dining reopens Thursday 4/22. Visit our new carryout store with cold beer, wine, pierogi, and more. Prepared food available as well via online ordering or delivery via UberEats & Grubhub!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston