The Ground Floor

A Coffee Shop that’s more than just a coffee shop. We’re a gathering place for all people- we just happen to serve great coffee.

1 E Church St.

Avg 4.8 (46 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken & The Pig$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato, Arugula, Pepper Jelly, Served on Ciabatta
(NOTE: All sandwiches now include chips!)
Iced Mocha$4.50
Brown Sugar Ice Capp$5.25
Espresso, Cream, and Brown Sugar - Shaken Until Sassy
Mocha$4.50
Iced Latte$4.00
White Winter Ice Capp$5.50
White Chocolate, Caramel, Espresso, Shaken until sassy
BYOB (Build Your Own Burrito)$3.50
Made from scratch and made to order. Served on a 12" flour tortilla. Red or Green Salsa available. Served weekdays only.
Caramel Frappe$5.75
Latte$4.00
Campfire Latte$5.00
Spiced Brown Sugar, Salted Caramel, and Cinnamon
See full menu

Location

1 E Church St.

Martinsville VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

