The Ground Floor
A Coffee Shop that’s more than just a coffee shop. We’re a gathering place for all people- we just happen to serve great coffee.
1 E Church St.
Popular Items
Location
1 E Church St.
Martinsville VA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Coach's - Martinsville
Come in and enjoy!!
Nayarita Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
That Little Pork Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Mustard Seed Cafe and Catering Co.
Come in and enjoy!