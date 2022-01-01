Go
Toast

The Grove Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL • STEAKS

2700 Van Clief Road • $$

Avg 4.9 (235 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations

Location

2700 Van Clief Road

Stevinson CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mariscos Guayabitos

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy! seafood and authentic mexican food ... we cook each dish with love

10 East Kitchen & Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Tri-Tipery LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston