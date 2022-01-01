The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

Go
Actual hours are 11am - 2:45pm and 4pm -9:45pm everyday. Sorry for any confusion!

1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500

Kid's Pasta$5.00
Mistinguett Cava Brut Nature TO GO$16.00
Penedès, Spain
Bolognese$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
Kahlua Cheesecake$9.00
pistachio whip cream
Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, radish, sweet peppers, crispy onion, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Bruschetta$14.00
Stacked Steakhouse Burger$16.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, house mustard, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips
Spicy Asian Noodles$17.00
sweet potato noodle, sweet peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, ginger-broccoli, sesame seed (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Forbidden Rice Bowl$15.00
warm forbidden rice, edamame beans, sesame ginger broccoli, red cabbage, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, peanut dressing (Gluten Free, Dairy, Vegan)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
sweet potato, balsamic, shaved parmesan, fresno chile, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500

Cedar Park TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
