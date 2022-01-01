Go
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

Actual takeout/delivery hours are 11am - 2:45pm and 4pm -9:45pm everyday. Sorry for any confusion!

800 W. 6th St.

Popular Items

Asian Crisp Salad$14.00
cabbage blend, broccoli, carrot, sweet pepper, green onion, cilantro, cashews, edamame, wonton crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette, sweet gluten free teriyaki (Dairy Free, Vegan)
Bruschetta$14.00
Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, radish, crispy onion, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
honeycrisp apple, fresno chile, balsamic, shaved parmesan, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Kid's Pasta$5.00
Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad$22.00
mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, english cucumber, mandarin orange, marinated seaweed, avocado, wonton crisp, ponzu, sambal-ginger vinaigrette (Dairy Free)
Bolognese$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
Grove Chopped Salad$17.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, chicken breast, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)
Maryland Style Crab Cake$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Stacked Steakhouse Burger$16.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, house mustard, challah bun • add jalapeño, mushroom, caramelized onion
Location

800 W. 6th St.

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
