Go
Toast

The Grove Kitchen & Gardens

Come in and enjoy!

3500 Old Jacksonville Hiway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Enchiladas$40.00
𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 – 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘀: Choice of Chicken, Cheese, Vegetarian – All Orders Include Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, and Salsa. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
Smoked Prime Brisket
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
Build Your Own Tacos$45.00
𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟑: 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗻, 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝗸, 𝗕𝗲𝗲f 𝗼𝗿 𝗩𝗲𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 – Includes Pico, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, and Salsa. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
Mashed Potatoes$10.00
FRIDAY ONLY SPECIAL - FRIED CHICKEN$35.00
Fried Chicken Friday - 4 Breasts, 4 Drumsticks, 4 Thighs, 1 Quart of Mashed Potatoes, 1 Quart of Mini Corn, and 6 Rolls. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
Chicken Spaghetti$50.00
Includes House Salad, Ranch or Balsamic Dressing, and Garlic Toast. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
WEDNESDAY SPECIAL - Chicken Spaghetti$37.50
Includes House Salad, Ranch or Balsamic Dressing, and Garlic Toast. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Crawfish - Only Available Saturday, 5/2$7.00
Boiled Crawfish with Potatoes and Corn.
See full menu

Location

3500 Old Jacksonville Hiway

Tyler TX

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rounder's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mercados

No reviews yet

Serving the best Mexican cuisine in East Texas since 1987! We are a full-service family-oriented Mexican restaurant that uses only the freshest ingredients.

Null

No reviews yet

Fine Dining Country Style Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0074

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston