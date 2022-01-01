The Grove Kitchen & Gardens
Come in and enjoy!
3500 Old Jacksonville Hiway
Popular Items
Location
3500 Old Jacksonville Hiway
Tyler TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rounder's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Mercados
Serving the best Mexican cuisine in East Texas since 1987! We are a full-service family-oriented Mexican restaurant that uses only the freshest ingredients.
Null
Fine Dining Country Style Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0074
Nothing Bundt Cakes