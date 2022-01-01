Go
Toast

The Grove Pub & Grill

Thank you for your Continued Support!
We Appreciate Each and Everyone of our Customers!

2008 Main Street Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Taco Special$2.00
Beef Taco$1.00
Avocado Wrap$12.00
12 Wings$14.00
Fish Fry$11.00
Side Sour Cream$0.25
Burger$11.00
Side Guac$1.00
Chicken Fajita Wrap$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sautéed Red & Green Peppers and Onions, Pepper Jack, Sour Cream, Wrapped in a Warm Garlic Herb Tortilla
Kids Chicken Tenders w/fries$7.00
See full menu

Location

2008 Main Street Rd.

Spring Grove IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Squeez Juice Bar Spring Grove

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KC's Cabin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston