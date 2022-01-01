Go
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

Actual takeout/delivery hours are 11am - 2:45pm and 4pm -9:45pm everyday. Sorry for any confusion!

6317 Bee Caves Rd

Popular Items

Kid's Pasta$5.00
Bolognese$20.00
spaghetti, veal, pork, beef, san marzano tomato, cream, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
Grove Chopped Salad$17.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, english cucumber, egg, red onion, avocado, hardwood bacon, chicken breast, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing (Gluten Free)
Asian Crisp Salad$14.00
cabbage blend, broccoli, carrot, sweet peppers, green onion, cilantro, cashews, edamame, wonton crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette, sweet gluten free teriyaki (Dairy Free, Vegan)
LARGE Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine hearts, house-made garlic croutons, shaved parmesan
SMALL Reed's Salad$7.00
field greens, candied pecans, feta, honey-balsamic vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, sweet peppers, crispy onion, radish, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Bruschetta$14.00
LARGE Reed's Salad$11.00
field greens, candied pecans, feta, honey-balsamic vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
sweet potato, balsamic, shaved parmesan, fresno chile, toasted almond slices (Gluten Free)
Location

6317 Bee Caves Rd

West Lake Hills TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
