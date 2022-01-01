Go
Toast

The Gruff

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

129 E 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2462 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts & Arugula Salad$11.00
Arugula, roasted brussels sprouts, bacon & parmesan, with lemon vinaigrette
Grass is Greener Salad$11.00
Greens, granny smith apples, pecans, dried berries, radish, green onion & blue cheese, with lemon balsamic vinaigrette
Build Your Own$10.00
Build your own pizza!
Base price includes your choice of sauce. Cheese, veggies and proteins are an additional charge.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Crispy, golden fried chicken, spicy pickled slaw & black pepper aioli on a brioche bun
Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Fried Chicken Salad$12.00
Greens, roasted corn, pickled zucchini, grape tomato & green onion, with cilantro chipotle dressing
Gruff Boy$12.00
Prime angus beef, housemade tartar sauce, cheddar, arugula & housemade pickles on a brioche bun
Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Margherita$14.00
Olive oil, garlic roasted tomato, fresh basil & mozzarella, finished with a pinch of salt
Truffle Sausage$16.00
Housemade sausage, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella, finished with truffle oil
Smoked Chicken Salad$10.00
Housemade with pecans & tart apples, topped with lettuce & tomato
Served on your choice of bread - ciabatta, wheat, rye, wheat wrap or a bed of greens
Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Italian Meat$16.00
Housemade red sauce, pepperoni, salami, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

129 E 2nd St

Covington KY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eishaus/Frosthaus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter

No reviews yet

We've got you from your morning coffee and breakfast sandwich to lunch with co-workers and all the way through a great glass of wine at the end of the day.

Wenzel Whiskey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Covington Pod 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston