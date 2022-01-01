Go
2995 NE 163RD STREET

Popular Items

Chocolate Mousse$10.00
Cheesecake$10.00
Prosciutto Tosta Tapas$10.00
Cauliflower Tapas$10.00
Seafood Paella$44.00
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Rigatoni shrimp$24.00
Lamb Shank$34.00
Octopus Entree$29.00
Meatballs Tapas$10.00
Location

2995 NE 163RD STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)

No reviews yet

Healthy, hearty, made fresh daily, and 100% Kosher, our menu can satisfy the tastes of the entire family. We have a wide variety of Salads, Sandwiches, Paninis, Falafels, Burgers, Wraps, and more. Our popular Popcorn Chicken and Chicken Fingers have emerged as local favorites as well. Our customizable Salads are a favorite, and we also offer other vegetarian options as well.
We keep it kosher, and we keep it fresh. We also pack our foods with flavor and our customers frequently remark how our food stands out even in the crowded fast food market. Delicious Kosher Bacon, Spicy Israeli Pickles, and our famous Cornflake Chicken means you can mix things up and try some food with a real local flare.
Do you love sauces? If yes, then you need to try our 25 different sauces and endless combinations of taste and flavors. Start with our Holy Sauce, then try our Chimichurri Sauce, Asian Sesame, and much more. We have several tasty mayo sauces, including Spicy, Garlic, and Jalapeño mayo.

