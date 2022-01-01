Go
Toast

The Gumbo Bros

See y'all soon!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

224 Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (2251 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun Waffle Fries$6.00
Gulf Fried Shrimp Basket$16.50
Zapp's Chips$3.00
Nanny's Seafood Gumbo$7.00
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$16.50
Fried Chicken Po Boy$16.00
Fried Okra$6.00
Cajun Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$6.00
Mississippi Catfish Po Boy$16.00
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

224 Atlantic Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boutros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

french louie

No reviews yet

A french bistro in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn

Greek Xpress

No reviews yet

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

Sticky's Finger Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston