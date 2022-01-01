The Half Shell Grill

Urbanna Seafood

Welcome to Urbanna Seafood and Raw Bar. We are the only waterside dining restaurant in the Urbanna area and we're easy to find because we are one of the stops on the Urbanna Trolley. But don't worry we are also easy to get to by boat or car. We offer fresh seafood items from Spicy Tugboat Shrimp to raw or steamed Local Oysters and every table has a beautiful waterfront view.

We hope you will join us for lunch with the family or for dinner to watch one of our beautiful sunsets on Robinson Creek.

