The Half Shell Grill

Come in and enjoy!

250 Virginia St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, ranch.
Fried Shrimp Basket$14.00
fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce.
Brussel Sprout Appetizer$6.00
crispy fried and served with ranch.
10 Smoked Wings$13.00
smoked and tossed in your choice of Old Bay, Buffalo, or BBQ.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
served with fries.
Boardwalk Fries$8.00
cheese, bacon, scallions, jalapenos, ranch.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard.
McDoogle Burger$11.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion, special sauce.
Californian Flatbread$12.00
chicken, cheese, bacon, red peppers, avocado, cilantro, ranch.
Crab Dip$12.00
served with homeade tortilla chips.
Location

250 Virginia St

Urbanna VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
