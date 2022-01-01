Go
Toast

The Half Shell

Come in and enjoy!

504 Beachview Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1LB FRIED SHRIMP$24.00
Blue Crab Cakes$23.00
comes with:
Cajun Dust
Green onion
1LB FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
The Half Shell Burger$14.00
Comes with:
American Cheese
Bacon
Lettuce
Tomato
Red Onion
Open-Face Tuna Tacos (3)$19.00
comes with
Crispy wantons
slaw
Cilantro Sour Cream
Fish Sandwich$17.00
Come with:
lettuce
Tomato
Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans$4.00
Blue Crab BLT$15.00
Comes with:
Bacon
lettuce
Tomato
Sidewinder Fries$3.00
House Salad$7.00
Comes with:
Romaine Lettuce
Tomato
Red Onion
Cucumber
Croutons

Location

504 Beachview Dr

Saint Simons Isl GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Iguana's Seafood Restaurant

No reviews yet

Located in the Pier Villiage on Historic St. Simons Island Georgia, Iguanas Seafood Restaurant offers a wide variety of food for any taste. We are known for our famous fried Wild Georgia Shrimp but also have Steaks, Pasta dishes, Chicken Sandwiches, and probably the best hamburgers you will ever eat.
We offer a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee! Give us a try and let our friendly staff make your next meal a memorable experience you will tell your friends about.

Brogen's South

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Palm Coast Coffee

No reviews yet

Great island casual setting - in the village.- Indoor & Patio seating . Breakfast/ Lunch served all day

Georgia Sea Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston