Go
Toast

The Hall DSM

The Hall is where you can meet your friends, or make a hundred new ones. Where tables are long and conversations are longer. Where cocktails are crafted and the food is served fresh from the Justice League of Food. Where a refurbished railcar building is not only a location, but also the center of conversation. Where music plays, games are on, communities connect—and all are welcome.

111 S. 11th Street Suite 200

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Brussel Sprouts$5.99
Fried Brussel Sprouts with Chili, Garlic, Cumin, Cilantro Aioli
Cheese Curds$8.99
White cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to golden delicious brown. Try them with our housemade ranch.
Honey Garlic$11.99
Alfredo base, garlic, mozzarella topped with honey.
Giant Pretzel$11.99
A YUGE warm pretzel served with warm Beerhouse bier cheese dip and Dusseldorf mustard.
Crab Rangoon$11.99
Crab rangoon cream cheese, mozzarella, green onion, wonton strips and sweet chili sauce.
Last Call$11.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, and Banana Peppers on Red Sauce
Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.99
A 6oz panko/parmesan encrusted chicken breast topped with provolone and marinara served on a toasted garlic butter Telera roll. Comes with a side of fries.
Nachos$6.99
A pile of fried corn tortilla chips, topped with Monterey Jack, pico de gallo, queso, and verde sauce. Add ground beef, shrimp, pulled pork or grilled chicken for an additional charge.
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$7.49
1/4 pounder with American cheese on a standard bun. Cooked to medium well and served with a side of fries
Side of Brussel Sprouts$2.99
Fried Brussel Sprouts with Chili Garlic Aioli
See full menu

Location

111 S. 11th Street Suite 200

West Des Moines IA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

G Mig's 5th St. Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mitzi's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Big Acai Bowls

No reviews yet

Welcome to Big Acai, located in Valley Junction! We are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Fri 9:15 - 7:00 and Sat - Sun 9:15 - 5:00. Pick-up lead times will vary depending on volume of orders. During the COVID-19 crisis, we ask that you please come at your scheduled pick-up time only and wear a mask.

Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge

No reviews yet

Heavenly is an authentic Chinese experience that has to be tasted to be believed. We bring authentic cuisine from the Sichuan and Gansu provinces of China to central Iowa!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston