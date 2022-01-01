Go
Toast

The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen

Casual fine dining restaurant with a large bar, social hour, brunch and NW fare.

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

4857 NW Lake Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1143 reviews)

Popular Items

Foccacia$5.00
House Baked with asiago cheese and roasted garlic.
Kids Chicken$9.00
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken. Your choice of fries or grilled veggies
Beet+Pear$12.00
Red, golden beets, pear, baby arugula, Portland Creamery Chèvre, white balsamic redux, espelette pepper spiced honey, EVOO, toasted pistachios. (gf)
Fried Chicken Sand$17.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, house pickles Bar room slaw, ranch, baby swiss, house baked bun
Mac n Cheese Side$9.50
Creamy White cheddar sauce, macaron noodles and toast bread crumbs
Spa Bowl with King Salmon$21.00
King salmon, jasmine rice, braised red cabbage, fresh asparagus.
Pepperoni & Mushroom Pizza$18.00
Artisan pepperoni, forest mushrooms, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Ora King Salmon Filet$31.00
Wood- grilled fresh Ora King Salmon, lemon butter, citrus salsa, roasted marble potatoes, root and winter vegetables.
Cheeseburger$17.50
Country natural chuck, wood grilled, house baked bun, sauce, fixings
Mushroom Burger$18.00
Forest mushroom and brown rice burger, vegan smoked gouda, avocado, caramelized onion, arugula, special sauce, house baked herb bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4857 NW Lake Rd

Camas WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hickory Restaurant + Bar

No reviews yet

Where PNW style, local, scratch made food is our craft.

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

¿Otra Vez?

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hopworks Urban Brewery

No reviews yet

We create exceptional beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect our planet and support our community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston