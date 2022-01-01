American
Bars & Lounges
The Hampton Social
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:00 AM
1011 Reviews
$$
201 1st Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
201 1st Avenue South, Nashville TN 37201
Nearby restaurants
Southernaire Market
Nashville's unique local deli, market, and butcher.
Pinewood
Your favorite staples, cocktails, and more! Alcohol purchases must accompany a food purchase. Valid 21+ ID required for any alcoholic purchase.
Husk - Nashville
Come on in and enjoy!
The Southern Steak & Oyster
About The Southern Steak & Oyster
Located in the heart of downtown Nashville’s burgeoning SoBro district, the Southern Steak & Oyster is a unique and animated eatery that offers an authentically southern adventure with a twist.