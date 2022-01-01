The Hampton Social
Hampton Social Coastal Fare
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
164 East Grand Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
164 East Grand Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hannah's Bretzel
Come in and enjoy!
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Mandy B's
Old Fashioned Desserts!
Crushed By Giants
Hazy IPAs and Double Oven Pizzas.