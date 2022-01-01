Go
The Handover/ King's Ransom

SUSHI

728 King St • $

Avg 4 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Unagi Roll$13.50
Unagi Special Roll$13.50
Frose Solo Togo 16 Oz$12.00
Bulgogi Maki Roll$8.00
Marinated Beef, Avocado, Kimchi, Spicy Mayo
Bento Box - 1 Roll$15.00
Choose Any 1 Roll.
Choose Any 3 Sides.
House Special$13.50
Seared Yellow Tail$13.50
Lavender Frose$12.00
Tiroliro Vinho Verde Rose, Smithworks American Vodka, Strawberry, Lime, Dehydrated Lime Wheel.
Served Frozen - 16 Oz. Portion
No substitutions
Must order food with cocktail. 4 Portion Max.
Kibo Junmai Sake 180mL$7.00
Tohoku, Japan - 15.5% ABV
Medium bodied with crisp and floral notes demonstrating touches of honeyed almond with a hint of salinity and dry finish.
Food friendly, particularly with seafood, with enough body to balance richer flavors.
Great with our Bento Boxes, particularly Eel-Cucumber, Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura.
Bento Box - 2 Rolls$21.00
Choose Any Two Rolls. Choose Any 3 Sides.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

728 King St

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
