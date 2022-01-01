Go
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill

Fresh. Pure. Simple. Casual fare with an artistic flair from Carlos Nieto in Northfield, IL.

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

305 N Happ Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (2950 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$13.95
Flour tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa verde
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$24.95
served over brussles sprouts, roasted butternut squash and broccolini with a teriyaki glaze
Chicken Enchiladas$17.95
Pulled chicken tinga wrapped in corn tortillas, creamy tomatillo salsa, Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo watermelon radish & Mexican rice
Prime Beef Burger$13.95
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of brioche, pretzel or wheat oat bun. Served with a choice of fries, chips, coleslaw, sweet potato fries or add 2.50 for a 1/2 order of a Happ side
General Happ's Fried Chicken$19.95
Half a chicken served with french fries & coleslaw *all white or dark meat add 4.00*
Southwest Chopped Salad$15.95
Romaine, iceberg & field greens corn, tomato, red pepper, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing with your choice of protein
Chicken Wings$15.95
Buffalo, bbq or plain with ranch dressing
Willow Road$15.95
Romaine, iceberg & field greens tossed with toasted almonds, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house-made cornbread croutons, goat cheese, charred corn, dried dates, fresh avocado, & champagne vinaigrette with your choice of protein
Carlos' Skirt Steak Frites$28.95
12 oz Grilled skirt steak, served on crispy garlic bread with parmesan truffle frites & red wine compound butter
Tossed Cobb Salad$15.95
Romaine, iceberg & field greens, Swiss cheese, avocado, egg, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato & 1000 island dressing with your choice of protein
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

305 N Happ Road

Northfield IL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Taco Nano

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hackney's on Harms

No reviews yet

"Ever since our great Aunt Bebe starting selling hamburgers and beer on her back porch during Prohibition, Hackney’s® has been making people happy! Today we’re famous for our big juicy Hackneyburgers on Hackney’s Dark Rye® and our one-of-a-kind Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions®. Prohibition may be over, our beer selling days are not. Hackney’s® has an ever-changing list of tap beers along with a full-service bar that can whip up any cocktail you can think of."

Akai-Hana Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pomeroy

No reviews yet

Pomeroy, loosely translated by the French to mean "The King's Apple," is a neighborhood bistro for great friends and fine foods in the charming heart of Winnetka. Inspired by the Parisian greats, the restaurant is comfortable and elegant, bringing accessible French-inspired fare to the North Shore.

