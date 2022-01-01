Go
Toast

The Harbor House Cafe

Las Vegas Boat Harbor is an Authorized concessionaire of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

GRILL

490 Horsepower Cove • $$

Avg 4.1 (114 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish -N- Chips$9.95
Three pieces of breaded cod served with fries and tartar sauce on the side.
The Titanic Burger$13.50
All beef patty smothered in Swiss and American cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and Ortega chili peppers with lettuce, tomato and pickles. YOU MAY NEED A LIFE JACKET AFTER THIS ONE!
Shrimp Basket$7.95
Crispy breaded shrimp served with fries and cocktail sauce on the side.
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.95
Sliced grilled chicken breast on top of a bed of greens with carrots, celery and tomatoes!
Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
Choose your meat, cheese and bread. We'll fry the egg and build your sandwich!
Western Burger$10.95
All beef patty covered in Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato and pickles. GRAB SOME NAPKINS..THIS ONE IS MESSY!
Patty Melt Sandwich$8.95
All beef patty on grilled Rye bread with grilled onions and melted Swiss cheese.
Philly Fries$9.95
**HOUSE FAVORITE** Everything you love about our Philly Sandwich loaded on top of a basket of fries. MUST TRY!
Mini Corn Dogs & Fries$5.50
Crispy Green Beans$6.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

490 Horsepower Cove

Boulder City NV

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Boat House Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cleveland's The Lounge

No reviews yet

Hidden in the basement of the historic Boulder Dam Hotel is Boulder City’s Original Speakeasy, Cleveland's. Custom cocktails and conversation awaits you. We are Boulder City’s premier spot for live music so smooth you can hear the ice melting in your glass.

Cornish Pasty Co. - Boulder City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southwest Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston