The Harbor House Cafe
Las Vegas Boat Harbor is an Authorized concessionaire of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
GRILL
490 Horsepower Cove • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
490 Horsepower Cove
Boulder City NV
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Boat House Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Cleveland's The Lounge
Hidden in the basement of the historic Boulder Dam Hotel is Boulder City’s Original Speakeasy, Cleveland's. Custom cocktails and conversation awaits you. We are Boulder City’s premier spot for live music so smooth you can hear the ice melting in your glass.
Cornish Pasty Co. - Boulder City
Come in and enjoy!
Southwest Diner
Come in and enjoy!