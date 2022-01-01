Go
The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

130 Pine Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (330 reviews)

Vegan Chili$6.00
Our Award-Winning Vegan Chili, Jalapenos, Pico D' Gallo (gf). Served with a side of chips.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, House Pickles, Red Onion, Dijon Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with a side of fries.
Blue Line Burger$14.00
House Ground Beef, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Red Onion, Lettuce, Garlic Aioli, Seeded Potato Bun. Served with a side of fries. (gf) with lettuce wrap
Sliders$14.00
Little Cheese Burgers & Fries, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli on Kings Hawaiian Bread
Seasonal Fruit$4.00
Selection of Seasonal Fruit
Cubano$13.00
Grilled Pork Loin, Pulled Pork, House Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Dijon Aioli on a Pressed French Roll
Hand-Cut Fries$4.00
BBQ Spice, Garlic Aioli, Ketchup. Small or Large
Pork Belly$13.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Hoisin BBQ Glaze, Sesame Seed, Pickles (gf)
Intimate
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery

130 Pine Ave

Long Beach CA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
