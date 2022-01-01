The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
130 Pine Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
130 Pine Ave
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Sevilla
Come in and enjoy!
R Bar
Menu is subject to change
District Wine
Local wine bar featuring boutique wines and craft beer. Daily wine tasting and Happy Hour. Curbside pick up, take out and delivery available.