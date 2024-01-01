Go
A map showing the location of The Landing at Harbor Pointe - 77 Marina Point RdView gallery

The Landing at Harbor Pointe - 77 Marina Point Rd

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

77 Marina Point Road

Dadeville, AL 36853

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

77 Marina Point Road, Dadeville AL 36853

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Copper's Grill
orange star3.6 • 75
797 Moonbrook Dr Dadeville, AL 36853
View restaurantnext
Fanny Goldmine Diner -
orange starNo Reviews
57 Russell Farms Road Alexander City, AL 35010
View restaurantnext
BRU 63
orange starNo Reviews
17 Russell Farms Road Alexander City, AL 35010
View restaurantnext
SpringHouse
orange star5.0 • 3,417
12 Benson Mill Road Alexander City, AL 35010
View restaurantnext
The Waverly Local
orange starNo Reviews
1465 Patrick Street Waverly, AL 36879
View restaurantnext
1220 Cafe - Tallassee, AL
orange star4.6 • 467
1220 Gilmer Ave. Tallassee, AL 36078
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Dadeville

Opelika

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Newnan

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Landing at Harbor Pointe - 77 Marina Point Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston