The Hard Shell

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

11400 W Huguenot Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1100 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp & Scallops$28.95
orange sticky rice, sautéed vegetables, soy ginger butter
Crab Dip$10.95
old bay, parmesan, lump crab, toasted baguette
Roasted Rockfish$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon butter
Calamari$11.95
sweet chili & horseradish peppercorn aioli
CUP She Crab$6.95
Seared Salmon$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
Angus Burger$11.95
sharp cheddar cheese, LTO
Fried Oyster App$12.95
corn relish, house hot sauce, cilantro lime crema
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
house tartar, arugula
Fish Tacos$18.95
fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
ATM
Reservations
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

11400 W Huguenot Rd

Midlothian VA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

