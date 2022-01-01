The Hard Shell
Indoor and patio seating available. Please order takeout through our online menu.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
11400 W Huguenot Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11400 W Huguenot Rd
Midlothian VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sugar Shack, Luther Burger & Green Ghost
Handmade Donuts, Burgers, Pizza & More!
Eggs Up Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Crab Tales Robious
Seafood Boil & Bar Restaurant
Best seafood boil in the Richmond area with a gigantic bar!
Wood and Iron Midlothian
Come in and enjoy!