The Hard Shell

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1411 E Cary St • $$

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)

Popular Items

6oz Filet$26.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace
gf
Wedge Salad$10.95
tomatoes, bacon, red onion, gorgonzola dressing
gf
Fried Oysters by the Piece$3.00
Lobster Tail$26.95
grilled or poached, roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter gf
Rockfish$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon
gf
Side Salad$4.95
Maine Lobster Roll$26.95
served hot with butter or cold with citrus herb aioli, shredded lettuce
BOWL She Crab Soup$8.95
topped with crab meat
gf
Carrot Cake$8.00
Angus Burger$11.95
8oz burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion, brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
ATM
Reservations
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1411 E Cary St

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

