The Hardware Store

Vashon's Gathering Place
An 18% service charge is added to each take out order pre tax. The total amount of the service charge is the property of the restaurant which helps pay for labor and benefits for all employees. The service team is paid an hourly wage and a commission.

17601 Vashon Highway SW

Popular Items

CAESAR SALAD - SMALL$9.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan
HOUSE SALAD$7.00
Mixed Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Radish, Carrot, Sunflower Seeds
SOUP - BOWL$8.50
Italian Wedding
SOUP - CUP$5.50
Italian Wedding
FRIES - LARGE$5.50
GRAIN SALAD$13.00
Farro, Basil, Mint, Cilantro, Feta, Buttermilk Herb Vinaigrette
KEY LIME PIE$10.50
Graham Cracker Crust
CLAM CHOWDER - CUP$7.50
Creamy Chowder with Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Thyme, Old Bay (6 oz.)
FOCACCIA BREAD$6.00
olive tapenade, lemon zest
TRUFFLE FRIES$12.00
White Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Peppercorn Aioli
Location

Vashon WA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
