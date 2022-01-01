Go
The Harp image

The Harp

Open today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

620 Reviews

$

4935 Newport Ave

San Diego, CA 92107

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

4935 Newport Ave, San Diego CA 92107

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Blue Water Seafood Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Joint

No reviews yet

Sushi Tapas Local Craft Beer

La Doña

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Walking On Water Cafe

No reviews yet

Walking On Water Cafe is exactly what it says. To arrive you walk on the West Coast's longest concrete pier from the street of up the stairs from the parking lot at the end on Newport. You will walk over the beach and the waves. Dress casual and wear comfortable shoes. Allow time to take in the views. From surfers and fishermen to seagulls and pelicans and people and sunsets
We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner starting at 8am ish to 8pm ish. staying open later as summer approaches.
Our menu includes Fish, American, Mexican, appetizers, meals and non-alcoholic beverages. Our Fish and Chips, Lobster Tacos, Nachos Supremes and others receive local recognition every year.
Next door is our snack and fishing rental shop to take care of all your fishing needs.
We look forward to serving you. Come in and enjoy!

The Harp

orange star4.1 • 620 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston