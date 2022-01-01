Go
The Hart

Indulge in fresh Pacific Rim flavors, created with locally sourced Tennessee ingredients at our Chestnut Hill Nashville restaurant.

321 Hart St

Popular Items

Miso Caramel Rice Krispie$8.50
Coconut Chicken$17.00
charcoal grilled chicken thigh, onion
Ahi Sando*$16.00
blackened ahi, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado wasabi mayo, soft roll
Kahuna Burger*$16.00
kld beef, onion jam, secret sauce, american cheese, pickles, hawaiian bun, lotus chips
Cold Noodles$15.00
cold soba noodle salad, sesame, cucumber, tofu, tomato, green onion, bay shrimp
Ribeye Skewers$26.00
charcoal grilled beef, smoked tare, maui onions
Tofu Skewers$12.00
charcoal grilled trumpet mushrooms, tare
Bento$16.00
choose salmon misoyaki, grilled teriyaki chicken, tofu mushroom, or kalua pork. Served with japanese pickles, hawaiian spud salad, side salad, sushi rice, karaage chicken
The Hart Tuna Poke*$16.00
spicy tuna, heirloom seaweed, sesame oil, kukui nut, tobiko, koshihikari rice
Latte$5.00
Location

321 Hart St

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
