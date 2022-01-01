Go
The Hattery Stove & Still

Welcome to The Doylestown inn

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18 west state street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1293 reviews)

Popular Items

jackson square crab & shrimp cakes$33.00
potato wedges, asparagus, remoulade
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
chipotle shrimp, black bean purée, Asian slaw, tropical fruit salsa,avocado, flour tortilla
Short Rib Grill Cheese$17.00
all american$15.00
Side Risotto$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18 west state street

Doylestown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

