The Haunted House Restaurant

13463 Cedar Road

Popular Items

Birdbox$13.99
Chucky Rolls$11.99
Southern Egg Rolls w/chicken, greens, mac & cheese, sweet potato puree
Spaulding’s Wings & Fries$9.99
BBQ, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper, Plain
Critters$5.99
Mozzarella Sticks w/alfredo, sweet chili marinara
Ecto Burger$14.99
Impossible Burger w/vegan BBQ pulled pork, vegan smoked gouda, sliced grilled onions
The Lurch Burger w/Fries$13.99
Beef patty w/onion jam, smoked gouda, bacon jam, garlic aioli, arugula
The Pennywise$15.99
Red Waffle w/fried chicken, over medium egg, pepper jack heat drizzle
Scooby Snacks$9.99
Nachos w/pulled chicken, wontons, sweet chili queso, chipotle Pico, & Asian guacamole
The Twilight$15.99
Chicken & Black Waffle w/cream cheese whip, & sticky fried chicken
Bang Bang Cauliflower Kabobs$9.99
Pico, cilantro
Location

Cleveland Heights OH

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
