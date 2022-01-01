Go
Toast

The HAUS Bistro and Tap Room

Great food, great beer, great wine, great time!

FRENCH FRIES

534 MYRTLEWOOD DR • $$

Avg 4.6 (382 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

534 MYRTLEWOOD DR

CALIMESA CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Chalet and Johnnies Broasted Chicken

No reviews yet

Pizza Chalet & Broasted Chicken in Yucaipa. Buffet, Salad Bar, Arcade. We have been family owned and operated for over 40 years -- making it the oldest pizza place in town. We pride ourselves on our outstanding pizza, Broasted Chicken, and wings. Our dough and sauce is made from scratch, we slice our own veggies, and add no preservatives to anything. Even our salad bar is unmatched with over 30 items and six dressings as well as spring mix, spinach, and iceberg and romaine lettuce. We think you will find Pizza Chalet has the best pizza and Chicken in town.
When you’re ready to take a break from the food, we even have a large arcade and 8 big TVs to keep you entertained!
Pizza Chalet is a great Family Fun Restaurant. We have an Arcade for the kids and offer Party specials.

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waba Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston