The Hawk
Come in to get well!
468 West Anaheim Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
468 West Anaheim Blvd.
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|4:30 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|4:30 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|4:30 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|4:30 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|4:30 am - 3:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Darling's
Come in and enjoy!
TORISHO
Come in and Enjoy!
The most popular "KARAAGE" brand has finally arrived in U.S.A for the first time!
Taste our Award winning Fried Chicken from Japan!
"Tori" means chicken, "Sho" means laugh or smile in Japanese. :)
We want you to become happy from having our fried chicken, "KARAAGE"!
The Grasshopper
Cocktail Bar. Drinks to take home. 21 and over only,
Boomers
Boomers is the favorite place for fun and food in Modesto and has something for everyone.