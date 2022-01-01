Go
The Hay Merchant

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1100 Westheimer • $$

Avg 4 (1207 reviews)

Popular Items

Sierra Nevada$150.00
New Belgian Brewing$250.00
Odell Indian Pale Ale$150.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$150.00
Sierra Photo$50.00
Eureka Heights$150.00
Bar Stools$200.00
Custom bar stools with the Hay Merchant logo branded into the seat. The height is adjustable from 28-31” and the seat is 17” across. Each stool weighs roughly 40 pounds.
Cook Like A Local$35.00
A signed copy of Chris Shepherd's cook book with all our favorite recipes inside!
Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo$150.00
8th Wonder Sign$150.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1100 Westheimer

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
