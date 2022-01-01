The Hay Merchant
Order for pick-up here!
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
1100 Westheimer • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1100 Westheimer
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
DO NOT USE
Come in and enjoy!
Boheme
Come in and enjoy!
Katz's - Montrose
Katz's Never Kloses!
Underbelly Gift Cards
Come in and enjoy!