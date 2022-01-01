The Healthy Scratch
We serve great tasting, fast and healthy food items!
75 Main St #4
Popular Items
Location
75 Main St #4
Buffalo NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Southern Tier Buffalo
Come in and enjoy!
EM Statler Dining Room
Come in and enjoy!
The Rose
The Rose Restaurant Bar as Grill.
Serving Great food and Spirits......... it’s the friendly place downtown (Buffalo).
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Served fast and filled with flavor, we offer healthy bowls or wraps however you want them at an affordable price. All ingredients are top-quality, locally sourced, and made all-natural. We take great pride in serving healthy food that tastes amazing. Join us for lunch and dinner today!