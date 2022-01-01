Go
Toast

The Healthy Scratch

We serve great tasting, fast and healthy food items!

75 Main St #4

No reviews yet

Popular Items

High Key
Cold Brew Coffee, Banana, Chia Seeds, Cacao Powder, Almond Milk
Quinoa Breakfast Salad$7.00
Spinach, Quinoa, Basil Pesto, Sriracha Roasted Chic Peas, Avocado, Poached Egg, Tomatoes
Really Went Down$8.95
Banana Cacao Base topped with Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Chocolate Granola, Coconut, Chia Seeds, Honey
You're Out
Tart Cherry, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk
Boss Dog
Pineapple, Banana, Apple Juice.
Cobb Fit Salad$9.00
Romaine, Chicken, Egg, Avocado, Red Grapes, Tomatoes, Ranch Seasoned Goat Cheese, White Balsamic Dressing
Avocado Egg Salad Sand$7.50
Tangy Avocado Egg Salad, Mesclun Greens, Tomato, on Wheat Bread
Everyone's Talking About It
Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Almond Milk, Apple Juice
Can't Be Sure
Spinach, Pineapple, Avocado, Mango, Apple Juice
California Turkey Sand$9.00
Turkey, Avocado, Sprouts, Mesclun Greens, Tomato, Onion, on Ciabatta Bread
See full menu

Location

75 Main St #4

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southern Tier Buffalo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EM Statler Dining Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rose

No reviews yet

The Rose Restaurant Bar as Grill.
Serving Great food and Spirits......... it’s the friendly place downtown (Buffalo).

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Served fast and filled with flavor, we offer healthy bowls or wraps however you want them at an affordable price. All ingredients are top-quality, locally sourced, and made all-natural. We take great pride in serving healthy food that tastes amazing. Join us for lunch and dinner today!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston