The Heavenly Donut Company

Named one of the Top 32 Donut Shops in the Country by Thrillist, we serve 25-30 flavors of donuts made fresh daily! Also serving locally roasted O'Henry's Coffee and specialty espresso drinks.

DONUTS

4911 Cahaba River Rd #105 • $

Avg 4.5 (245 reviews)

Popular Items

White Cream Filled Donut$2.00
A hole-less yeast donut, filled with white cream; left glazed or covered in chocolate icing!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
Maple Bacon Donut$2.00
Our made-in-house maple icing, topped with crumbled bacon, on a yummy yeast donut!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
Bavarian Cream Filled Donut$2.00
A hole-less yeast donut, filled with Bavarian Cream; left glazed or covered in chocolate icing!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
Raspberry Filled Donut$2.00
A hole-less yeast donut, filled with raspberry filling; left glazed or covered in chocolate icing
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
Coffee$2.99
16oz cup of locally roasted O'henry's Coffee! Please let us know how many creams and sugar/splenda you'd like and we'll include them on the side for you
Nutella Donut (Fridays)$2.00
A hole-less yeast donut filled with our made-in-house Nutella filling!
Available every Friday
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
Key Lime Donut (Wednesdays)$2.00
A hole-less yeast donut, filled with key lime filling, and topped with whipped icing and crushed graham cracker crumbs!
Available every Wednesday
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
French Toast$2.00
Our yummy yeast donut, rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with maple icing, and topped with granola and a little powdered sugar!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
Lemon Lavender$2.00
Our lemon cake donut made fresh daily topped with lavender icing! Possibly our best seasonal donut we offer.
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders
Juice$2.75
10oz Bottle of either apple or orange juice
Location

4911 Cahaba River Rd #105

Birmingham AL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

