The heavenly roast
Come in and enjoy!
3637 Wears Valley Rd
Popular Items
Location
3637 Wears Valley Rd
Sevierville TN
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Elvira's Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Backyard BBQ House
Come in and enjoy!
Riverstone Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Johnson Family of Restaurants
A local, family-owned business for 30 years!