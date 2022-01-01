Go
The Hen House of Wheaton

Currently we are open everyday 7-2:30. Indoor & Patio seating and for curbside pick up,

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

1060 College Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1976 reviews)

Popular Items

Wheaton Skillet$13.10
Pork Sausage$4.70
Cherry Applewood Bacon$5.80
Fried Chicken Skillet$14.50
Kids Combo$7.00
Meat Head Skillet$13.70
Veg Out$12.60
Coffee$3.25
Breakfast Burrito$13.10
The Hen House Breakfast$11.00
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1060 College Ave

Wheaton IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
