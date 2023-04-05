Go
A map showing the location of The Hen House - Templeton - 146 Patriots RoadView gallery

The Hen House - Templeton - 146 Patriots Road

Open today 5:50 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

146 Patriots Road

East Templeton, MA 01438

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:50 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:50 am - 4:00 pm

Location

146 Patriots Road, East Templeton MA 01438

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

KRO's on the Common
orange starNo Reviews
10 Baldwinville Road Templeton, MA 01468
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1041 - Gardner
orange starNo Reviews
326 Timpany Boulevard Gardner, MA 02816
View restaurantnext
Chair City Diner
orange starNo Reviews
53 Lynde Street Gardner, MA 01440
View restaurantnext
Cafe Edesia
orange starNo Reviews
486 Chestnut St #2 Gardner, MA 01440
View restaurantnext
Harbour Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 23
463 Maple Street Winchendon, MA 01475
View restaurantnext
The Fay Club - 658 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA
orange star4.6 • 50
658 Main Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Map

More near East Templeton

Fitchburg

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Leominster

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Peterborough

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Hen House - Templeton - 146 Patriots Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston