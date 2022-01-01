The Heritage Restaurant

Go
Popular Items

The Pickler$13.50
Fried pickle chips, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and rémoulade sauce
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.95
Onion Rings$8.00
Beer battered onion rings served
with southwest sauce
Pickle Chips$7.50
Battered pickle slices, deep fried and
served with southwest sauce
Black and Bleu Burger$13.00
Bacon, bleu cheese, onion ring, chipotle aioli
Chicken Wings (10)$18.00
Served with your choice of sauce,
bleu cheese or ranch and celery
Boneless Wings (10)$10.50
Served with your choice of sauce,
bleu cheese or ranch and celery
Classic Cheeseburger$11.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Bacon Jam Burger$13.00
caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack, bacon jam
Chicken Wrap$12.00
Crispy BBQ chicken, bacon, cheddar jack,
lettuce, tomato
Location

6016 Morgantown Rd

Morgantown PA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Morgantown Coffee House

No reviews yet

Morgantown Coffee House features a rotating coffee list and a delicious, seasonal menu.

Giovanni's Pizza- 18 West

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Long Way Home Grill & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greenside Grill

No reviews yet

Al Fresco dining with beautiful views, and cozy pub

