Go
Toast

The Hickory Stik

Come in and enjoy!

25 N Main

No reviews yet

Location

25 N Main

Hutchinson KS

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salt City Brewing Company

No reviews yet

MicroBrewery and Tap Room

Rusty Needle

No reviews yet

Often imitated, never duplicated. Steaks, burgers, wraps, apps., sandwiches, baskets, and wings. You will never leave hungry.

Texas T-Bone Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Steaks and Salads Done Right! Hand cut mesquite grilled steaks and our popular Create Your Own Salads.

American Seoul

No reviews yet

An American Korean Fusion

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston