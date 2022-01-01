Go
The Hickory Tree

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$14.50
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES AND TEXAS TOAST
SIDE TORTILLAS
SOUTHWEST STEAK SALAD$15.75
FRITOS, RICE, MIXED GREENS, GRILLED SKIRT STEAK, CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, PICO, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND SALSA
SIDE CHIP RANCH$0.25
SIDE HICKORY SAUCE
CHICKEN DEL RIO$14.50
GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, JALAPENO CREAM SAUCE, AND PICO DE GALLO. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES AND TEXAS TOAST
BLUE RIBBON TACO$13.95
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS IN CHEESE CRUSTED FLOUR TORTILLAS. WITH BLACK FOREST HAM, HONEY MUSTARD SAUCE, LETTUCE AND TOMATO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF CHIPS AND QUESO
SIDE PICKLED JALAPENOS
FRIED JALAPENO$1.00
SMOKED JALAPENO$1.00
101 N. Main St. Ste A

Joshua TX

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
